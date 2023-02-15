Nadine Lustre to launch her own YouTube channel

MANILA -- Actress Nadine Lustre has joined the list of celebrities who have ventured into vlogging.

In her social media post on Monday night, Lustre teased that she is starting her own YouTube channel.

"She has a YouTube channel now," Lustre captioned her Instagram post.

There are still no videos in her YouTube channel, which already has 10,000 subscribers.

Last December, Lustre made headlines after winning the Best Actress award at the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the suspense thriller film "Deleter."

In a previous interview, Lustre said she feels fired up to make more movies after her best actress win.

"Deleter" is Lustre’s second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career last year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

