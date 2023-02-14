MOMOLAND says goodbye: 'BBoom BBoom' hitmaker disbands

MOMOLAND members pose for a fashion pictorial with Metro.Style in January 2020 after signing as contract artists of ABS-CBN. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MOMOLAND is no more, the remaining six members announced on Tuesday through a handwritten letter to their "Merries," or loyal fans who have followed them since the group's 2016 formation.

Nancy, Ahin, Jane, JooE, Hyebin, and Nayun each took to social media to share the same letter announcing the disbandment, apologizing and expressing gratitude to their fanbase, and asking for Merries' continued support as the members pursue individual careers.

"After a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support for each other to have a great new beginning going forward.

"Even though we have decided to take our own paths towards our dreams, Us MOMOLAND will always be a team," they said.

The girls thanked their fans for "providing us with precious memories and being by our side for the last seven years," adding that "our Merries have been everything to us and always will be."

"We are deeply sorry that we couldn't let you guys know sooner, but sincerely thank each and everyone that have patiently waited for us," they told Merries.

"Moving forward, please continue to support and love MOMOLAND and each and every member's path. Thank you," the letter ended.

MOMOLAND's disbandment came less than a month after the group's former agency, MLD Entertainment, announced that its the contracts with the six members have expired and that they agreed to no longer renew them.

Known for the global hits "BBoom BBom" and "BAAM," the K-pop group was formed in 2016 through the reality talent search "Finding Momoland." At one point, it had nine members, before the departure of Yeonwoo and Taeha in late 2019 and Daisy in early 2020.

For a time, the members of MOMOLAND were also officially Kapamilya artists, under ABS-CBN's partnership with MLD Entertainment. Numerous times, MOMOLAND visited the Philippines with guest appearances on programs like "It's Showtime" and "Gandang Gabi Vice."

At ABS-CBN's Christmas special in 2019, the girls memorably performed Yeng Constantino's "Salamat," which also became a recording of the group.

Group member Nancy particularly drew a large following among Filipinos, and was at one point slated to co-star with James Reid in an ABS-CBN series helmed by Antoinette Jadaone.

That project, as well as MOMOLAND's several other planned engagements with ABS-CBN, were not able to push through, however, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the network's forced broadcast shutdown in 2020.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



