Maymay Entrata with her boyfriend Aaron Haskell. Instagram: @maymay

Singer-actress Maymay Entrata described her current boyfriend as her "true love" in a heartfelt letter to celebrate not just Valentine's Day, but also his birthday.

On Instagram, the "Amakabogera" shared a collage of photos with her Canada-based partner Aaron Haskell, whom she first introduced to the public in February 2022.

A year later, their relationship appears to be going strong, with Entrata regarding Haskell's love as a "reflection of God's love."

In her Valentine and birthday greeting to Haskell, Entrata addressed him as "the most handsome, humble, wise, and patient man I know."

"You have an amazing way of making me feel beautiful and cherished, even during tough and challenging moments. Your unwavering commitment to helping me heal and grow from past traumas is a testament to your deep love and devotion.

"I'm grateful for your steadfast support and respect for all that I do, and your love for me is a true reflection of God's love. I thank God for blessing me through you," she wrote.

Entrata, 25, went on to tell Haskell that their "journey together in faith is a beautiful blessing."

"Experiencing true love, peace, and joy with you is more precious than any material wealth. Thank you for being my partner, and true love," she wrote.

Entrata previously said that she and Haskell have committed to make their relationship work, despite being based in different countries.

