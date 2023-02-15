LOOK: Kim Chiu gets Valentine’s surprise from Xian Lim

Screengrabs from Kim Chiu's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya actress and host Kim Chiu ended Valentine's Day with a happy heart – thanks to her long-time boyfriend Xian Lim.

Chiu revealed that she came home late from taping but was surprised by Lim.

In a clip she released on Instagram, the “It’s Showtime!” host received a giant bouquet of pink flowers from the actor.

“It is Valentine's DAY, indeed! I melt! I got home super late from taping, but this guy appeared right in front of my doorstep with his cutest smile and greeted me. Happy Valentine's,” she said in the caption.

“Xi, you never fail to surprise me and make me feel special and loved. THANK YOU! lumagpas lang ng ilang oras pero 14 padin naman sa ibang bansa! Hihihi.”

The couple recently toured Europe during the Christmas holidays where they visited Switzerland and France.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a past vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

Just recently, the two reunited on screen for their film “Always.”



