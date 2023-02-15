'It's Showtime' host Ryan Bang proud of HORI7ON

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "It's Showtime" host Ryan Bang expressed how proud he is of the new idol group HORI7ON.

In the Wednesday episode of the noontime show, Bang said he is happy that news about the group was picked up by Korean media.

"Alam mo, Kimmy, proud na proud ako kasi lahat ng balita sa Korea lumalabas kayo ... Proud na proud ako sa inyo, tatak Pinoy," he told co-host Kim Chiu.

Chiu was featured in Dispatch, an online Korean entertainment media outlet, along with the group.

"Dream Maker," co-hosted by Chiu and Bang, is a survival competition series of which the top 7 contestants will debut as an idol group in South Korea.

HORI7ON is composed of Winston Pineda, Kim Ng, Reyster Yton, Vinci Malizon, Kyler Chua, Marcus Cabais, and Jeromy Batac.

RELATED VIDEO: