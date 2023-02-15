FIRST LOOK: Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

Photo from Lady Gaga's Twitter account.

International pop star Lady Gaga gave fans a glimpse of her as Harley Quinn in the sequel of the film "Joker."

In a tweet, Lady Gaga posed for a photo with co-star Joaquin Phoenix with a fading Joker makeup.

Last August, the singer-actress confirmed her casting in the sequel of the DC film "Joker" opposite Phoenix.

Lady Gaga made the confirmation through a social media post on Friday, uploading a teaser of "Joker: Folie à Deux," which is set for release in cinemas on October 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar award for Best Actor for his performance in "Joker."

Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the DC superhero films "Suicide Squad" (2016), "Birds of Prey" (2020), and "The Suicide Squad" (2021).

