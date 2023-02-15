Chris Evans marked Valentine's Day by sharing a collection of never-before-seen photos of him with his girlfriend, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.

The couple was captured in a series of cozy pictures, cuddling and enjoying each other's company, and even sharing a sweet kiss in the final snapshot.

This marks only the second instance in which the “Captain America” actor has publicly shared details about their relationship via social media.

Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista Chris Evans posts never-before-seen photos with GF Alba Baptista

The first one was more than a month ago when he posted a video montage of them pranking each other to ring in the new year.

Evans began his career with television roles including “Opposite Sex.” But among all his works, Evans became most popularly known as Steve Rogers and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His most recent project was the Netflix movie “The Gray Man” co-starring Ryan Gosling.