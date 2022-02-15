MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino and her husband Victor Asuncion celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day.

Posting photos of them together on Instagram, the hitmaker shared her message for her husband on their special day.

"Parang kelan lang kakakasal lang namin ngayon pitong taon na. Naka-jackpot ako. Napakabait, maintindihin, cute at komedyanteng araw-araw pinapagaan ang buhay ko," Constantino wrote.

She also thanked all those who greeted them on their anniversary.

"Salamat sa lahat ng bumati sa 'min. Lab din namin kayo. Sending hugs sa lahat!" added Constantino who is behind the hits "Hawak Kamay," "Chinito" "Salamat," and "Ikaw."

Constantino, who got her big break when she won ABS-CBN's "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006, met Asuncion in 2013 through a common friend.

After eight months of being a couple, the two got engaged in March 2014. They were married at a garden ceremony in Hacienda Isabella, Tagaytay the following year.

