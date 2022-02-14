MANILA—Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim exchanged sweet messages on Valentine’s Day, as they shared photos of their beach getaway.

“Thank you for coming into my life! For making me laugh often and feel loved all the time,” Chiu captioned an Instagram reel compiling their humorous poses on the beach.

“Cheers to more sunsets, goofy photos and memories to share together,” she wrote.

In another post, Chiu shared snaps of her with a bouquet of roses, telling Lim, “You never fail to amaze me.”

Lim, meanwhile, opted for a video compiling their travel, from their flight to their arrival.

“Loving you @chinitaprincess is such an easy thing to do,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Chiu, 31, and Lim, 32, have been dating for 10 years.

It was only in 2018, however, when they finally confirmed being together.