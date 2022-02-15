MANILA -- Comedian-host Vice Ganda took to social media on Valentine's Day to thank everyone who expressed their support for the newest milestone in his personal life as he revealed his "wedding" in Las Vegas with partner Ion Perez.

"Thank you very much for the overwhelming love that you have been sending us. Our hearts are full. Happy Valentine’s Day!!!," Vice wrote on Instagram.

On his personal Instagram account, Perez also marked Valentine's Day as he uploaded snaps of him and Ganda in Las Vegas.



On Monday's episode of "It's Showtime," the two were congratulated by the co-hosts.

Last Sunday, Ganda revealed that he and Perez were "wed" at The Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada last year.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on October 25.

The comedian first confirmed his relationship with Perez in October 2019 after a "Magpasikat" performance on "It's Showtime.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.