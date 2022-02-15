Screen and music veteran Sharon Cuneta performs for ABS-CBN Foundation’s benefit concert for Bantay Bata 163 in August 2017. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — “Trabaho lang, walang personalan!” went Sharon Cuneta’s playful remark about being tapped for the upcoming US series “Concepcion,” which also happens to be her former surname in marriage.

Cuneta, who was formerly married to fellow screen veteran Gabby Concepcion, teased her part in the project following its announcement as an ABS-CBN co-production last week.

Referring to the project as her “surprise #1” for her fans, Cuneta stopped short of giving details about her role in the crime drama, which centers on a Filipino family ruling over Historic Filipinotown or HiFi in Los Angeles.

“I can understand why Sharon is so excited because it’s a very good role,” Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production, referring to Cuneta’s post ahead of the official announcement of her casting.

“I’m very thrilled for her!” Bayani added.

Without specifying Cuneta’s role, the Kapamilya executive teased, “She’s playing a major role at talagang ang ganda-ganda ng role, ang ganda ng script.”

Cuneta, a showbiz pillar who has been with ABS-CBN for decades, is currently a main cast member of the primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Referring to ABS-CBN co-producing “Concepcion,” Bayani said: “One of the reasons why also we were interested is, because, you know how much we love Sharon, how much we want to support her through this endeavor.”

ABS-CBN is collaborating with Filipino-American actor Reggie Lee, Filipino-American film producer Jeremiah Abraham, and the United States’ Only Human Productions on “Concepcion.”

“Filipino showrunners have been developing it for some time. Iyon naman ang uniqueness dito,” Bayani said, recalling that it was through Lee that ABS-CBN came on board the project.

“ABS-CBN will be the local production company for the filming of the scenes here in the Philippines,” Bayani explained. “We will be also helping them sa casting, with our Filipino actors and our Star Magic talents.”

Set alternately between 1992 and 2020, “Concepcion” will feature scenes both in Los Angeles and the Philippines, according to Bayani.

“This is just too special not be involved, not to be a partner, kasi ang ganda ng project,” he said.

Penned by Lynn Harrod, who is co-showrunner with creator Craig Obligacion Wilson, the series “seeks to examine the world of an Asian-American crime patriarch, a world of drugs and money, but also heritage and pride, viewed through origins, history, choices and consequences,” according to its official synopsis.

For Bayani, the title will help “define the Filipino-American narrative, our inclusion, our representation, our diversity, which are all very important issues, not just in Hollywood but everywhere else.”