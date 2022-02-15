Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in a scene from 'Marry Me'

Superstar singer Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) was all set to marry her boyfriend fellow singer Bastian (Maluma) on the stage of their major joint concert to the tune of their latest hit song together "Marry Me." However, just as Kat was getting dressed in her elaborate wedding gown for the ceremony coming up next, someone posted an incriminating video online showing Bastian canoodling with someone else that immediately went viral.

Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) was a regular strait-laced math teacher and coach of their school's math competition group. He was divorced and a single dad to his 12-year old daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman). One night, his colleague, gay guidance counselor Parker (Sarah Silverman) gave him and Lou tickets to go watch Kat's concert with her. As a desperate Kat broke down on stage, she asked Charlie to go up onstage to marry her.

The very premise of this film was totally unrealistic. Imagine a tearful Kat telling her audience about how she was only in love with an idea of who she wanted that person to be. In a major non-sequitur, she then wanted doing something different for the first time. Upon catching a glance of an unsuspecting Charlie in the audience carrying a "Marry Me" sign and Kat told him yes, she would marry him. What can be more absurd and illogical than that?

That initial part of the plot was really very hard to swallow. Fortunately, there was rom-com veterans Jennifer Lopez ("The Wedding Planner," "Monster-in-Law," "Maid in Manhattan") and Owen Wilson ("Wedding Crashers," "How Do You Know," "Marley and Me") to save the day. Cheesy as it may seem, they actually succeed to charm audiences into believing that such a far-fetched relationship could actually happen.

This movie was almost totally Lopez's show, as Kat explored the whole range of her emotional roller coaster as she faced a life of extreme popularity without earning critical acclaim or finding genuine love. Kat was the one who faced the challenges, while Charlie just acceded to her decisions.

Lopez was totally in her element her as she was playing a meta version of herself and how she may be yearning for a simple life away the klieg lights.

