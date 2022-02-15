New 'Bridgerton' teaser drops on Valentine's Day

Netflix dropped the official teaser of the highly watched series “Bridgerton” on Valentine’s Day.

The one-minute clip offers a glimpse of Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he sets out to find a suitable wife driven by his duty to uphold the family name.

According to Netflix, the season will see Anthony searching for a debutante who meets his impossible standards until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Meanwhile, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to keep her deepest secret from the people closest to her.



The second season of “Bridgerton” will stream exclusively on Netflix beginning March 25.

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.