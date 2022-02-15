Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Kapamilya stars Maris Racal and Elisse Joson shared Monday the best lessons they learned about love when they were still young.

In a press conference for the new iWantTFC series "The Goodbye Girl," Racal said one's partner should not hinder you to grow.

"Your boyfriends right now, hindi dapat sila maghi-hinder sa ’yo sa growth mo because you’re here, your early teenager (years), early 20s," Racal said.

"Sobrang-sobrang importante ‘yan sa growth mo. So you should just focus on yourself," she stressed

Racal said that you should let go of people who will limit your capacity as a person.

"And kung may someone man na hahawakan ka o ikukulong ka para hindi mo gawin ‘yung gusto mo, let him go. That’s the wrong person for you," she advised.

Joson added that partners should always lift each other up and help each other at all times.

"Whoever you choose to be around with or whoever you choose to be your partner, dapat both of you, you lift each other up. Hindi dapat ‘yung taong ‘yun hihilain ka pababa kasi walang mangyayari sa inyo kapag ganoon," she said.

Joson and Racal were also joined by Barbie Imperial and Loisa Andalio who shared their Valentine's Day experiences in the press conference.

Imperial, Andalio, Joson, and Racal joined forces together with Angelica Panganiban in the iWantTFC series "The Goodbye Girl" written by Noreen Capili and directed by Derick Cabrido.