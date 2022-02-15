Julia Fox confirms breakup with Kanye West: reports

Italian-American artist Julia Fox confirmed her breakup with American rapper Kanye West, multiple reports confirmed Monday.

In a now-deleted Instagram story reported by TMZ, Fox said she remains on good terms with West.

“Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” Fox said.

“Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love with the man Jesus Christ what do u think I am, 12 years old?!” she added.

“And for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway id ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out.”

The news came after social media tirades by West to various artists during the Super Bowl event. Fox and West have been dating for less than two months.

On Valentine’s Day, West also made a gesture to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper gave Kardashian a truck full of flowers.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: