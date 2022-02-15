Ice Seguerra remembers late father on his birthday

MANILA – Ice Seguerra took to Instagram to remember and pay tribute to his late father, more than a year since he passed away.

In a post he made on Monday, Seguerra wrote: “Pangalawang birthday mo na hindi ka namin kasama. Kumusta ka na diyan, Pogi? I'm sure ok ka. Happy and at peace. Miss ka namin dito, 'lam mo ba yun? May isang taon mahigit na rin ang nakakalipas pero hinahanap ka pa rin namin.”

More than anything, Seguerra said he misses hearing his father sing and even his jokes that sometimes weren’t even funny.

Saying he will never forget about him, the singer said: “I really hope you're in a better place, yung wala ng pain at kalungkutan. Sarap siguro diyan. Parati kang nasa puso namin.”

To end his post, Seguerra wished his father a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, my orig valentino. I miss and i love you so much!”

Seguerra’s father passed away in November 2020.

In the few months before his death, Seguerra chronicled his father’s battle with cancer, which he said made his family closer and paved the way for past conflicts to be addressed.