English singer-songwriter Charli XCX said on Thursday she will take a break on social media for her mental health.

In a tweet, Charli XCX thanked her fans for support despite some “angry” criticisms regarding her album rollout and said: “I’ve always had a pretty open dialogue with you guys and so I just wanna mention a few things that have been on my mind recently.

“I have been feeling like I can’t do anything right at the moment. I know social media isn’t exactly haven for kindness and positivity but generally speaking, I always felt pretty safe with you guys on here. I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me — for the choices to release for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do etc.”

“I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it — and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age,” she added.

The artist said she will try her best to stay away from her social networking sites for a while and focus on her new album “Crash”.

“But yeah, anyways … I just wanted to get on here and say, hey I’m really out here trying my best and working my ass off to make things that are hot and exciting and there’s honestly so much more insane stuff to come,” she said.

“In the meantime, I’m thing of just drafting tweets from afar when I feel like saying something and having someone else past them, just for a while, because I can’t really handle it here right now.”

Charli XCX rose to fame for “Fancy”, her collaboration with Iggy Azalea, and other hits like “Boom Clap” and “Boys”.