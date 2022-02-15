BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19

BTS' V. Photo from BTS' official Instagram page

MANILA - BTS' V is the latest member of the group to test positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Weverse Tuesday, Big Hit Music said V, born Kim Tae-hyung, visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. His test results came back positive.

The agency said Kim is fully vaccinated and is not showing any other symptoms aside from a mild fever and sore throat.

"He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities," Big Hit Music added.

Big Hit also said Kim had contact with the other BTS members last Saturday but everyone was wearing a mask and there was no close contact.

"None of the BTS members other than V are presdenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests," Big Hit added.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will aslo diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," it added.

Kim is the fifth member of the group to test positive for COVID-19. Members Suga, Jin and RM tested positive last December, followed by Jimin in late January.

The news comes as South Korea reports 57,177 new COVID-19 cases. The country's daily caseload has been over 50,000 for six straight days, according to a report from The Korea Herald.