Belle Mariano releases ‘With You’ performance video

MANILA — Budding superstar Belle Mariano marked Valentine’s Day with the release of a performance video of her song “With You.”

The video premiered Monday night and shows Mariano, clad in white, singing outdoors in daylight.

Penned by Angelica “Majarlica” Tagadtad, “With You” is one of seven tracks from Mariano’s debut album “Daylight.”

The maiden record formed a bulk of Mariano’s repertoire during her first solo concert in January.

She was joined in the virtual event by several guest performers, including her screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

The well-loved tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” was also featured in a number of Valentine’s Day releases from Star Cinema and iWantTFC.

The two shared their insights on a number of topics during a coloring challenge for “Love Is Color Blind,” their launching film; and played stacking blocks while performing dares.

Mariano and Pangilinan are set to reunite for the second season of “He’s Into Her” later this year.