MANILA – Bela Padilla’s directorial debut “366” is finally set to hit the streaming platform VivaMax on April 22.

In the official trailer of the movie which she also headlines, Padilla’s character June seems to be having a hard time as she mourns the death of her boyfriend Pao.

Marco steps in and helps her move on for 365 days. It remains to be seen, however, if June will be able to face day one again as they near the end.

The movie also stars Zanjoe Marudo and JC Santos.

Padilla finished filming "366" last year.

In a lengthy post at the time, she thanked all those who helped make her dream come true, including Irene Villamor, whom she described as her mentor throughout the whole project, as well as her lead actors.

Prior to "366," Padilla co-wrote the hit movies "Camp Sawi" (2016) and "Last Night" (2017).

In 2019, she also created, co-wrote and co-produced the romantic flick "Apple of My Eye" for iWant.