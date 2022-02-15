MANILA -- Actress Angeline Quinto thanked her fans as she reached another social media milestone.

On Instagram, Quinto shared that she now has 1 million subscribers on video-sharing app YouTube as she uploaded snaps of her holding her Gold Play Button. The award is given to channels with 1 million subscribers.

"1 Million THANK YOUs mga ka-Twinkle. Sa mga hindi pa natin ka-Twinkle please don't forget to subscribe, like, share and comment to my youtube channel, Love Angeline Quinto. Thank you very much," Quinto wrote in the caption.

Quinto uploaded her first vlog in May 2018, which features her Q&A with her crew, Kyla, Erik Santos, Darren Espanto, Piolo Pascual, and other celebrities.

As of this writing, Quinto's YouTube channel, Love Angeline Quinto, has over 1.08 million subscribers.

Just last December, Quinto announced that she is due to become a first-time mother.

The singer declined to publicly name her boyfriend, but did not hesitate to open up about their romance and how it began, prior to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Quinto and her boyfriend are expecting a baby boy.

