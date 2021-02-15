WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo interviews boyfriend Daniel Padilla in Valentine's vlog

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla surprised their fans and followers on Sunday as the actress finally featured her boyfriend in her vlog.

According to Bernardo, after many attempts, she finally convinced her reel- and real-life partner for a one-on-one interview.

In her Valentine's vlog titled "Questions I've Never Asked My Boyfriend," Bernardo interviewed Padilla on topics about love and their relationship.

In one of the questions, Bernardo asked Padilla if he gets offended whenever people ask them about getting married and she replies with 'matagal pa, 'di pa kami ready.'

"Hindi naman. Ayaw ko rin naman madaliin. Okay lang 'yon. ... Pero ang sa akin lang huwag lang tayo male-late. Alam mo na ang sinabi ko sa iyo, paminsan-minsan ang dami mong gustong gawin, 'di mo napapanin napag-iwanan ka na. Tandaan niyo 'yan. Minsan puro na lang tayo, gusto natin ito, gusto pa nating gawin ito, magigising ka na lang naiwan na ako," Padilla told Bernardo.

"Pero may pinag-usapan na tayo na dapat, di ba? Hindi na tayo puwedeng ma-late pa roon. Mahirap kapag pinagsisihan mo, tandaan mo hindi na babalik ang oras," he added.

When asked of how many kids he would like to have in the future, Padilla said: "Siguro mga two."

"I like two din. Gusto ko boy and then girl," Bernardo added.

Padilla stressed that couples should dream and plan their future together. He also stressed the importance of making an effort to make your special someone feel loved.

"Siguro continuous lang 'yung pagpapakita mo sa tao na mahal mo siya. Hindi lang sa akin 'yon, kung hindi sa iyo rin. Kasi kung ako lang 'yon, mapapagod din ako kung puro ako na lang 'yung nagbibigay sa iyo. Hindi naman sa humihingi ako ng kapalit, pero siyempre kasama 'yon. Hindi puwede na 'mahal kita, mahal kita' tapos wala naman ako. Siyempre para mahalin kita lalo eh maramdaman ko rin na mahal mo rin ako, ganoon naman all the time. At saka i-praise niyo, appreciate niyo ang isa't isa, ipagyabang niyo ang isa't isa, 'yun lang," Padilla said.

Padilla and Bernardo are set to celebrate their ninth anniversay as a couple this coming May.



Watch the full interview below:

