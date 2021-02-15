Sam Milby makes rare appearance in Catriona Gray's social media update

MANILA – In a rare instance, Sam Milby made an appearance on the social media page of his girlfriend Catriona Gray.

For the former Miss Universe’s Valentine post, she shared a clip of her quick getaway to Batangas where she spent some quality time with Milby.

The couple stayed at the Nayomi Sanctuary Resort, which is owned by John Prats who is one of Milby’s best friends in show business.

In the caption, Gray wrote: “Hope you all had a day full of love. I know I did! Happy Valentines day friends!”

Milby and Gray went public with their relationship in May 2020, more than a year after they were first linked romantically in December 2018.

Gray’s Valentine post is only the second time she shared an update involving Milby, with the first one dating back in July when they released their music collaboration.

While the two spent the Christmas holidays together in the United States, Gray did not actually share any photo or video of them from their vacation.

In an interview early this month with TeleRadyo's morning show "Sakto,” Gray admitted that her heart is happy because of Milby. She also shared the qualities that she appreciates about the actor.

"He's a very good listener, I really appreciate that. And he really goes out of his way to make time for me because we are both busy naman. So I really appreciate the small things talaga that he really shows that he's thinking of me and he makes time for me," Gray said.

"And also he has a great relationship with my parents which is really fulfilling thing for me rin," the beauty queen added.

Gray also praised Milby for making an effort to know her parents.

"When I usually call them when we were sa States, we will all talk together. So it's really nice to see them have that friendship already with my parents because that means a lot to me and I know that Sam knows that. So it's just nice to see him make the effort. Hopefully naman I am able to go on a trip and hopefully bring Sam to see my family, next time sana," she said.

