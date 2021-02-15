Netflix releases first look at second season of 'Love Alarm'

Netflix

MANILA – Netflix has released the first look at the second season of “Love Alarm” which will start streaming on the platform on March 12.

The new stills show Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) meeting Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram) and Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) individually.

Although they have already finished high school and have become adults, they still have unresolved conflicts.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Love Alarm” is set in a world where a mobile app alerts you if someone within a 10-meter radius likes you.

The second season takes place four years after the creation of the app which has recently released Love Alarm 2.0. The update comes with a new feature that shows users a list of people who are likely to like them in the future.

Kim Jo-jo, who still hides her feelings, will come across a variety of small and large changes in society influenced by the app.

The second season of “Love Alarm” is directed by Kim Jin-woo of “Good Doctor,” “Queen of Mystery,” and “Suits.” Ryu Bora, who is the writer of “Snowy Road and Secret,” participated as script producer.

