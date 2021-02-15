Moira dela Torre shares how 'Paubaya' started in this 2020 interview

MANILA – The music video of Moira dela Torre’s “Paubaya” is currently taking the Internet by storm, recording over 7 million views in just 24 hours.

It features former couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto who seemingly had a “closure” to their relationship in the nearly 12-minute clip.

While the music video was only released on Valentine’s Day, the track was actually first released in the latter part of 2020 as the final chapter from dela Torre’s album “Patawad.”

Before she dropped this song, dela Torre released three other heartbreaking tracks, whose stories precede the one told in “Paubaya.”

The first one is “Patawad, Paalam” with I Belong to the Zoo, followed by “Paalam” with Ben&Ben, and her solo song “Patawad.”

The singer talked about these three songs in an interview with Boy Abunda back in March 2020.

“’Patawad, Paalam’ is the first track and it talks about the dissent. Usually kapag nag-e-end ang relationship, mahal pa rin naman nila 'yung isa’t isa. They both want to fight for each other but the other person’s way is to let go and grow on his own, grow with God, and the other one wants to stay and fight for what they have. Both are valid pero hindi naman pwedeng dalawa 'yung way mo,” she said.

“With ‘Paalam,’ it’s about kahit may reason ka, kahit alam mo 'yung reason kung bakit you had to separate ways, even if you know that that’s for your best, masakit pa rin. Dito nilalabas niya lahat ng galit niya,” she added.

After writing “Patawad,” dela Torre said that’s when she realized how hard it is to forgive.

“Mahirap man magpaalam, mas mahirap magpatawad. Mahirap magpatawad ng mga mahal mo, mahirap magpatawad ng sarili. There are times I wake up replaying everything I did wrong. It was really one of my notes to self, that I have to forgive myself. I have to forgive my past. A lot of people don’t give people chances. But everyone changes,” she said.

“Patawad” is dela Torre’s sophomore album under Star Music and Conerstone Music.

