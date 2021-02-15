LOOK: Ellen Adarna joins Derek Ramsay's family on Valentine's Day

MANILA – Actress Ellen Adarna joined the family of her rumored boyfriend, actor Derek Ramsay, on Valentine's Day.



On Sunday, photo and clips of their Heart's Day celebration were uploaded by Ramsay on his Instagram Stories. Ramsay hired a chef to prepare a special dinner for their family and guests.

In one of the clips, Ramsay can be heard asking Adarna's son Elias if he likes to eat steak. Elias is the son of Adarna with former boyfriend, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Ramsay panned the camera to Adarna and asked the same question, the actress said: "A lot."

Adarna and Ramsay first stirred rumors of a brewing romance last month, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor circulated online.

Both denied having romantic ties, saying they’re only friends, at least so far.



Just weeks ago, Ramsay and Adarna were spotted together again at a resort in Batangas.

Both celebrities are single, having come from respective controversial breakups. Adarna was most recently with Cruz until late 2019, while Ramsay separated from his last girlfriend, actress Andrea Torres, in November 2020.

Incidentally, Cruz is a former boyfriend of Ramsay’s past girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban. Adarna and Cruz became a couple after the latter’s separation from Panganiban.

