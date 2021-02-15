Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil exchange sweet messages on Valentine's Day

MANILA – Celebrity couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil exchanged sweet messages on social media to celebrate Valentine's Day.

On Instagram on Sunday night, Ftbruary 14, Soberano posted a photo of Gil taken from their dinner date. In another photo, she can be seen bouquets of flowers.

"Grateful for you always. Happy Valentine’s day my love," Soberano wrote in the caption.

"My happy valentine. I love you forever and always," Gil wrote in his posy.

In the comment section of Gil's post, Soberano left the message: "I love you more, forever and always."

Gil has been Soberano’s onscreen partner since 2014. They celebrated their sixth anniversary as a couple in October 2020.

The two have been on hiatus from showbiz since the cancellation of their primetime series “Make It With You” in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are expected to make their film comeback this year.

