How BTS helped Arci Muñoz move on from her breakup

MANILA -- Actress Arci Muñoz on Monday once again expressed her love for Korean boy group BTS, especially for member Park Ji-min.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay," Muñoz shared the reason why she fell in love with the group, which started in August 2019 after watching the group's video "Boy with Luv."

"Tapos sabi ko sino 'yung napakagandang nilalang na 'yon, si Ji-min, tapos sobra na akong na-in love. Sabi ko siguro ganito talaga ako, mabilis akong tamaan pero ang galing talaga niyang sumayaw tapos ang cute, cute niya. Tapos since then nag-backtrack na ako ng mga video nila. Sabi nga nila, 'once you Jim-in you can not Jim-out,'" she said.

"I don't know the reason kung bakit ako dinirek nila Lord sa kanila. 'Yun pala magiging source of happiness ko sila, kasi hinahanda niya ako sa break up," the actress added.

Munoz said that the group really helped her in moving on.

"Because they really make me happy. At first I really don't know what to expect kung bakit I was stanning this group so hard. Then I realized they make me so happy, they really make me so happy that I tend to forget all my problems. And for sure a lot of ARMYs out there can relate that they really touched my life in so many levels," she explained.

Asked what's with the BTS that she adores, the actress said: "Kapag pinanood mo sila you will see this very glamorous, very talented, ganda ng music videos. You will see their other side kasi they have a variety show which is called 'Run BTS.' So you will see the other side of them na they are just boys who want to have fun, very talented, very inspirational because they also came from like the bottom. When they'd been launched parang medyo naging underdog sila. So it's just inspiring na itong simpleng kids and boys ngayon is ruling the world of entertainment," Muñoz said.

In 2019, the actress went to Seoul, South Korea, where she went full-on fangirl for BTS -- she even got a BTS-inspired tattoo.

"Ipinatato ko sa Korea, ibig sabihin love yourself. So during that time that I was going through my heartbreak parang sabi ko, it's time for me to love myself talaga muna. So ibang meaning talaga 'yung bawat words, and lyrics and their music in my life. So talagang tinamaan ako during that time. In three months nakalimang bansa ako para lang manood sa kanila. Grabe ang lala," Muñoz shared.

Aside from watching their shows, the actress also shared how she waited for hours just to visit the House of BTS, a pop-up store in the Gangnam neighborhood in Seoul, where fans can buy BTS merchandise.

"I think ang isang devoted passionate Army will really do that. They will do that. I will do that. Sabi ko, grabe, limang oras para lang makapasok ako rito. Kaya nung pagkapasok ko binili ko talaga ('yung gusto ko)," she said, adding that her mother is also a BTS fan.

Currently, Muñoz is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "Walang Hanggang Paalam," which is available on Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.

