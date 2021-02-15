Frankie Pangilinan goes viral with hilarious reaction to parents' Valentine's Day celebration

MANILA – Frankie Pangilinan went viral after she posted on social media her hilarious reaction as her parents, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis Pangilinan, celebrated Valentine’s Day.

On her personal Twitter page, Pangilinan posted a photo of her mom and dad hugging in the background while she eats by herself.

“Happy hearts’ day,” she wrote in the caption of her post which drew a lot of reactions from netizens.

Replying to Pangilinan’s post, some netizens said they totally understand how she feels because they are also in the same position.

On the other hand, others expressed optimism that Pangilinan will also find her partner soon.

Kakie right now : pic.twitter.com/SV3NML0uhz — Sheila Plata y Comia (@akosiSHERLOCKH) February 14, 2021

ms. kakie is such a mood 😂 — ᜋᜀᜒ (@cappiecoffee) February 14, 2021

I feel you 😂😂😂 — Stuart Travis Garcia (@TravisGarcia30) February 14, 2021

Hahaha kakie winner ang facial reaction mo dito🤣🤣🤣 — Brady (@jayzbreaker) February 14, 2021

Awwe, can relate HAHAHAHAHA — invisibelle (@bellezeebubb) February 14, 2021

As of writing, Pangilinan’s tweet already has over 50,000 “likes” and more than 2,000 retweets.

Pangilinan is the eldest daughter of Cuneta and Sen. Pangilinan. The couple has another daughter Miel, and an adopted son, Miguel.

Related video: