Epic battle ensues in first official trailer of 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League'

MANILA – HBO and Warner Bros. have finally released the first official trailer for the much-anticipated “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

The trailer runs more than two minutes and features an epic battle as Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg team up to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

They are doing this to ensure that Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain.

The task, however, proves more difficult than Batman imagined as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

In an announcement early this month, HBO Go said “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will premiere in the Philippines on March 18, the same date that it will be released in the United States.

The Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length Max Original feature film stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momora, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller.

Snyder’s version will be divided into four hour-long episodes of the ensemble superhero movie.

