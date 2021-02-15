Chalie Dizon still gets stunned by best actress tag

MANILA – More than a month since she won an acting award at the Metro Manila Film Festival for her performance in the movie “Fan Girl,” Charlie Dizon said she is still not used to hearing people address her as best actress.



“Nakakakilabot pa rin po. Actually kapag sa teaser sinasabi na ‘best actress Charlie Dizon,’ iba pa rin po 'yung feeling. Nakakakilabot pa rin po, siyempre kinikilig pa rin ako. Nakakaluha pa rin po,” she said in an interview with “I Feel U” on Sunday.



After everything that happened in 2020, Dizon said she did not expect to end the year with a bang.



Dizon said she is also overwhelmed by the amount of trust given to her in the form of all the projects coming her way.



“Actually sobrang hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. Hindi siya nagsi-sink in po sa akin. Kada may dumadating na project, sobrang thanful ko lang. Tina-try ko po talaga ngayon na ayusin 'yung mindset ko para makapag-focus po talaga na magawa ko lahat ng maayos,” she said.



“Napapa-thank you Lord talaga ako. Masaya ako siyempre na madaming dumadating. Kahit nakakapagod, iniisip ko pa rin parati na magandang problema ito, magandang pagod ito. 'Yun ang lagi kong naiisip,” she added.



If there is anything that she learned from doing “Fan Girl,” Dizon said it is the fact that everything happens for a reason.



In a previous interview, Dizon already shared that she was not the first choice for the titular character in the Black Sheep movie, but she got the role after auditioning for it in the last minute.



Moving forward, Dizon vowed to put her heart and soul into every project that she will do so more opportunities will arrive.



“Kapag meron kang big heart, parang lagi kang grateful sa mga dumadating sa 'yo, lagi mong iisipin din nga na gawin ng tama, gawin ng maganda. Mamahalin mo ang ginagawa mo kasi hindi mo rin alam kung kalian dadating 'yung moment na mare-recognize ka or mababalik sa 'yo 'yung kapalit na hinihiling mo for the hard work na ginawa mo,” she said.



After “Fan Girl” and “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” Dizon is finally set to headline her first ABS-CBN series “Viral.”



In “Viral,” Dizon will portray a woman who becomes a victim of a sex scandal, according to a teaser released by producer RCD Narratives.



The teaser shows Dizon’s character addressing viewers in a recording: “Hindi niyo alam ang buong kuwento. Huwag niyong sukatin ang pagkatao dahil sa napanood niyo.”



“Ako po 'yung involved sa controversial video na 'yun. Makikita dito 'yung journey nung victim, nung family kung paano nila pinagdaanan 'yun. It’s also about women empowerment din po. Maraming characters ditto na babae na iba-iba yung pinaglalaban,” Dizon said.



It also stars Dimples Romana and Jake Cuenca, as well as Jameson Blake, Louise Abuel, Vance Larena, Aljon Mendoza, Markus Paterson, Karina Bautista, Ria Atayde, and Kaila Estrada.



“Viral” will be directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, who last collaborated on the hit suspense drama “The Killer Bride.”



“Viral” will be seen on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila).

