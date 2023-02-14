Handout photo.

The platinum tickets for ABS-CBN's G! Kapamilya Tour in Abu Dhabi were sold out in less than a week.

The show stars Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia and Zanjoe Marudo.

"Everyone is eager to party and have a good time over here. People are hopeful for 2023 and the positive energy that the cast of G! Kapamilya is emitting is generating great excitement in the community," said ABS-CBN Global Head of Events and Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and North Africa Joseph Arnie Garcia.

"They are looking forward to celebrating with the fun cast."

Co-presented by TFC and Star Magic, the shows will be hosted by comedian Eric Nicolas.

ABS-CBN Global’s Europe and Middle East events follow numerous overseas presentations of Kapamilya stars, like Star Magic’s 30th anniversary tour in the US, and the Las Vegas show of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in the latter half of 2022.

The four Kapamilya personalities are also scheduled to visit Aribau Multicines in Barcelona, Spain on March 11; and Space Odeon in Milan, Italy on March 12.

