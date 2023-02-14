Parokya ni Edgar members visit Gab Chee Kee in ICU

Photo from Parokya ni Edgar's Facebook page.

MANILA -- Members of the OPM band Parokya ni Edgar visited their guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is still currently in the hospital.

"Hi all, we just came from visiting Gab this Valentine’s Day. He’s still at the ICU but steadily improving. Please keep sending positive vibes to him and praying for his full recovery," the band said in a Facebook post.

"He says THANK YOU to all of you—friends, family, fans and even strangers who’ve extended help in whatever way or form."

Last January, frontman Chito Miranda asked for help in behalf of Chee Kee as he battles lymphoma-induced pneumonia.

LINK:

RELATED VIDEO: