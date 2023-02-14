Batangas Vice-Governor Mark Leviste and actress-host Kris Aquino. FILE/Instagram: @markleviste, @krisaquino

Is romance brewing between Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste and actress-host Kris Aquino?

This was the question of their followers on Monday, after the politician posted a video of him visiting Aquino in the US, where she has been undergoing treatments for her autoimmune conditions.

Leviste shared the video of him approaching a parked car carrying Aquino, with the latter's son Bimby accompanying him. The clip had a romantic tune, "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri, as its background music.

"You are so beautiful," were Leviste's first words to Aquino when Bimby opened the vehicle's door.

Leviste flew to see Aquino on the occasion of the actress' 52nd birthday on February 14, also Valentine's Day.

Notably, Leviste's caption for his reunion with Aquino was the same quote the actress had used as an image post a day prior — "Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel".

Aquino, in her February 13 post updating her followers about her health, also mentioned a mystery man as her support system along with her family, friends, and companions in the US.

"You need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday," she wrote on Monday, without naming anyone.

Leviste and Aquino also stirred speculation at the start of the year, when the vice governor posted a photo of them together on New Year's Day in California.

Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste both shared the same quote about distance and love in their respective Instagram posts on February 13 and 14. Instagram: @markleviste, @krisaquino

The two were first romantically linked as early as 2019, when Leviste responded to Aquino's tongue-in-cheek invitation to single men, aged 41-55, to add her personal Facebook account as a "friend."

Leviste, who happened to be 41 at the time, publicly commented on Aquino's Instagram page, volunteering his friendship.

"Napaso na [ako] sa 'players' (literal and figurative) and sa elected officials," was Aquino's reply to Leviste then. "You have a [check] in both boxes. Not 'looking' but I look forward to getting to know you better and befriending you."

Aquino was formerly married to PBA star James Yap, and was then romantically linked with former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista.

"Fair enough," Leviste answered. "Something to look forward to."

