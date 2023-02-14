Kris Aquino turned to social media once again to share to her followers the latest update on her health condition.

In a post on Monday, Aquino said her latest results revealed one “unexpected and admittedly scary red flag” that is not connected to her existing illness.

“I promised myself after reading my latest results that had 1 unexpected & admittedly scary red flag (not autoimmune related) after iniyak ko na, TAMA NA. If ever that borderline number signals early detection, i am still blessed…IN FAITH I SURRENDER ALL to GOD,” she wrote.

Nonetheless, she remains grateful knowing that a lot of people are continuously praying for her to get better.

“Sa dami nyong nagdarasal for me, kung umabot na kailangan ng mas aggressive na treatment (at a higher dosage it’s considered chemotherapy) imposibleng hindi tayo pagbibigyan ng ating Mahal na Ama,” she said.

She also mentioned having a wonderful support system while in the United States.

“I have a wonderful support system from my 2 sons, Alvin, Rochelle, Ate Rome, old friends & new friends here in the US. But you need to be a very determined man of your word to fly 13 hours each way to spend a few days with me on my birthday. For his effort i am GRATEFUL,” she said.

In the same post, Aquino mentioned that they already found a temporary home where she will stay until her treatment begins before the end of February.

“This home is in an excellent location, with fresh sea air and a nicely furnished patio with a beautiful view of the sea… hindi pa po ito yung permanent base namin because medyo malayo from the hospitals where my doctors are. Plus no area for me to isolate once my 1st cycle of treatment starts before the end of February.”

Aquino, who is turns 52 on February 14, has been giving the public update about her condition through her social media posts. She has been battling with several autoimmune diseases.