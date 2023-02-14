MANILA -- John Arcilla, Sylvia Sanchez and Alessanra de Rossi bagged the major acting awards at the 37th Star Awards for Movie.

The virtual awarding ceremony happened on Sunday, February 12.

Arcilla took home the Movie Actor of the Year award for his performance as a healing priest in the movie "Suarez, The Healing Priest."

Sanchez and De Rossi tied for the Movie Actress of the Year award. Sanchez won for her performance in the drama film "Coming Home," while De Rossi got the nod for her portrayal in the movie "Watch List."

The Movie Supporting Actress of the Year was given to actress Shaina Magdayao for her performance in the romance film "Tagpuan," while Edgard Allan Guzman won Movie Supporting Actor of the Year for the movie "Coming Home."

The film "Untrue" bagged the Movie of the Year award, while "Tagpuan" won in the independent film category.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Movie of the Year: "Untrue" (Viva Films, IdeaFirst Company, October Train Films)

Movie Director of The Year: Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (Untrue)

Indie Movie of the Year: "Tagpuan" (Alternative Vision Cinema)

Indie Movie Director of the Year: Mac Alejandre (Tagpuan)

Movie Actress of the Year: Alessandra De Rossi (Watch List) and Sylvia Sanchez (Coming Home)

Movie Actor of the Year: John Arcilla (Suarez, The Healing Priest)

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year: Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year: Edgar Allan Guzman (Coming Home)

Movie Child Performer of the Year: Yñigo Delen (Suarez, The Healing Priest)

New Movie Actress of the Year: Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)

New Movie Actor of the Year: Jake Ejercito (Coming Home)

Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: The cast of "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Indie Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year: "Tagpuan"

Short Movie of the Year: "Basurero" (Lucena Films, Autodidact FIlms, Globe Studios)

Short Movie Director of the Year: Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio (Byaheng Madilim)

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES:

Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Enrique Ramos (Isa Pang Bahaghari)

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year: Ricardo Lee (Tagpuan)

Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Boy Yñiguez (Untrue)

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year: Lav Diaz (Lahi, Hayop)

Movie Musical Scorer of The Year: Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets)

Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year: Emerzon Texon (Magikland)

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year: Dennis Cham (Untrue)

Indie Sound Engineer of the Year: Albert Michael Idioma and Alex Tomboc (Magikland)

Movie Original Theme Song of the Year: "Hanggang Sa Muli" performed by Gerald Santos, composed and arranged by Emerzon Texon (Isa Pang Bahaghari)

Indie Movie Original Theme Song Of the Year: “Yakapin Mo Ako" performed by John Arcilla, lyrics and music by Joven Tan, arranged by Sherwin Castillo (Suarez, The Healing Priest)

Movie Production Designer of the Year: Maolen Fadul (Untrue)

Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year: Whammy Alcazaren and Thesa Tang (Death of Nintendo)

Movie Editor of the Year: Mae Carzon (Nightshift)

Indie Movie Editor of the Year: Liza Espinas and Nick Ellsberg (Watch List)

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr. Ronaldo Valdez

Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award: Brillante Mendoza

Darling of the Press: RS Francisco

Movie Love Team of the Year: Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio (James And Pat And Dave)



