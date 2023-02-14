MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats is celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday, February 14.

On Instagram, the actor's wife Isabel Oli thanked God for giving her Prats.

"I wonder if one of your superpowers is that you never fail to make me smile no matter what. Do you know that being next to you makes me a better woman? Your existence is such a blessing from God! I am grateful to Him for giving you to me as my hubby/bestfriend and the father of my children," she wrote.

"Everyday I ask God to continually fill you with His wisdom, strength, grace and unfailing joy! May He always keep you safe and in good health. It's your day today po. Enjoy each and every second. I'm always here for you. I love you po. Have a blessed birthday Cuff."

Oli and Prats just marked their 10th anniversary as a couple last month. They are set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary this May.

The two were married twice back in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

Prats, who was one of the directors of "Ang Probinsyano," recently directed the successful concert of OPM star Moira dela Torre.

