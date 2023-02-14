Screen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano pose with scenic Los Angeles in the background in August 2022. FILE/Instagram: @donny

MANILA – It appears that Kapamilya sceen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano spent Valentine's Day together.

While the "new-gen phenomenal love team" did not share photos of them together, their respective Instagram stories hinted that they were with each other on February 14.

On Pangilinan’s social media account, the actor shared a photo of Mariano eating during what seemed to be a date. “Happy balentymes,” he wrote in the Instagram story.

Photos from Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan's Instagram accounts

Meanwhile, Mariano dropped a photo of a bouquet of flowers also through a stories update, notably at the same time as Pangilinan.

Last week, the actress also made sure to publicly greet her love team partner on his birthday, with a photo of him apparently taken by Mariano.

“Celebrating you today, happy birthday nato,” she said in the caption.

Despite numerous indications of their deep bond behind the cameras, Pangilinan and Mariano have opted to keep mum on whether they are officially a couple.

Most notable was their New Year "salubong," when Mariano joined Pangilinan’s clan. The actress was one of the few non-family members who were welcomed by the Pangilinans at the get-together.

The New Year’s Day reunion of the Pangilinans was not the first time Mariano joined the actor’s family for a non-showbiz event.

In November 2022, Pangilinan confirmed that Mariano has been on a beach trip with his family at least once.

The actors' pairing rose to fame when they starred in the trending series

"He’s Into Her." They have since starred in back-to-back movies — "Love is Color Blind" and "An Inconvenient Love."



RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC