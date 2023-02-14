Gary V covers Rico Puno's 'Kapalaran' for 'Batang Quiapo'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The official lyric video of "Kapalaran" the theme song of ABS-CBN's newest hit series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" starring Coco Martin has been released.

Recorded by Gary Valenciano, the track's lyric video is now available on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Kapalaran" was composed by Ernesto de la Pena (words) and Chito Ilacad (music).



The song released under Star Music PH was arranged mixed/mastered by Homer Flores and produced by Valenciano, Flores and Jonathan Manalo.

"Kapalaran" was originally recorded by the late OPM legend Rico J. Puno.



On Monday night, "Batang Quiapo" with Lovi Poe as Martin's leading lady, aired its trending pilot episode with 340,000 concurrent viewers.

The names of lead actor Coco Martin and Miles Ocampo were also among the trending topics, as viewers praised their performance.

Ocampo, in particular, drew raves for her portrayal as the young Marites, who gave birth to Tanggol (played as an adult by Martin) in the pilot episode.



"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

