BGYO, BINI join 'Dream Maker' finale performance

Screenshots from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA -- P-pop stars BINI and BGYO joined the contestants of "Dream Maker" during their finale showdown last weekend.

BGYO performed "Tiger" with Kyler Chua, Matt Cruz, Neil Limbaga, Jules Indiola, Kim Ng, Prince Encelan, and Winston Pineda.

"Lovey Dovey" was performed by BINI together with Marcus Cabais, Luiz Aguaviva, Anjo Sarnate, Josh Labing-isa, Josh Worsley, and Pan-pan Rosas.

The Top 7 aspirants of "Dream Maker" who are set to debut in South Korea were named in the season finale. The group, which got 374,770 votes from the fans, will be named HORI7ON.

Jeromy Batac returned to the top spot with 3,188,238 votes, while Marcus Cabais and Kyler Chua kept the second and third places with 2,824,716 and 2,697,520 votes, respectively.

Vinci Malizon (4th) and Reyster Yton (5th) dropped in the rankings but managed to stay ahead of the others with 2,447,877 and 2,285,407 votes, respectively.

Newcomer Kim Ng made it in 6th place with 2,240,510 votes, while Winston Pineda completed the group with 2,049,832 votes.

RELATED VIDEO: