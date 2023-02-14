Photo from Andrea Brillantes' Instagram page

MANILA -- If given the chance Andrea Brillantes said she would love to take on the role of the iconic "komiks" mermaid Dyesebel.

Brillantes is one the actresses being pushed by some netizens to play the Pinoy mermaid created by Mars Ravelo.

"Siyempre nafa-flatter po ako kasi napakalaking role po nun at naiisip nila na ako 'yung kunin dun. So siyempre masaya po sa aking kalooban," Brillantes said in an article published by PUSH.com.

The actress also said Dyesebel is her dream role.



"Of course, dream role ko po kasi yon ever since," Brillantes added.

Different takes on the classic tale have made it to the big screen as early as 1953. Popular portrayals of the title character include Vilma Santos (1973), Alma Moreno (1978), Alice Dixson (1990), and Charlene Gonzales (1996).

In 2014, Curtis played Dyesebel in a TV series, following Marian Rivera's portrayal in a GMA-7 soap in 2008.

Currently, Brillantes is gearing up for the new television series "Drag You & Me."

