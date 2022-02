Are those aliens?

Writer, director and comedian Jordan Peele, the mind behind horror flicks "Get Out" and "Us", is back with a science-fiction horror Western in the new movie "Nope."

The "Nope" trailer, which came out before Superbowl Sunday, shows Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun witnessing a mysterious and abnormal event.

Peele has yet to provide details about his new horror film, which lands in theaters July 22, 2022.