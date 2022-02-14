Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer gets even creepier

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 14 2022 08:23 AM | Updated as of Feb 14 2022 09:31 AM

The new Doctor Strange movie is going to some really weird places. 

Stephen Strange, Marvel's master of the mystic arts, is in for the fight of his life as a multiversal spell goes awry, unleashing a host of otherworldly beings on earth. 

One threat that Stephen must face is an evil version of himself, Strange Supreme, who destroyed an entire pocket universe for the love of his girlfriend Christine Palmer. 

Also along for the ride is Wanda Maximoff who is now grappling with her newfound powers after the events of "WandaVision." 

The new trailer also features the first appearance of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who has the power to travel across realities. 

Directed by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, the original Spider-Man trilogy), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives in Philippine cinemas on May 4, 2022. 

