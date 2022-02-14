Michelle Madrigal is now a US citizen

Former actress Michelle Madrigal on Saturday said that she has taken her oath as a US citizen.

Madrigal revealed the news on Instagram and said: “It’s the citizenship for me.”

In her vlog, the former actress could not contain her emotions as she is still in the process of divorcing her husband.

“On the other side of the spectrum, ito naman na parang I also ended my marriage, the divorce, alam mo ‘yun I’ve moved on with an actual relationship,” Madrigal said.

“New beginning but then at the same time hindi pa rin tapos ‘yung isang bagay,” she added.

Madrigal said she just wanted to be with her family to celebrate her new milestone.

“Gusto ko lang namang may kasama ditong family to celebrate but we did it. I am a US citizen,” she said.

“‘Pag may malalaking bagay na nangyayari, all you want to be surrounded with is your family and all I wanted is to hug Anika.”

Last August, Madrigal and her husband, fitness trainer Troy Woolfolk, revealed that they are no longer together and are in the process of divorcing.

Madrigal and Woolfolk announced their separation through separate but similar statements, both mentioning they still love each other, but no longer as a spouse.

Without detailing a timeline, Madrigal said she and Woolfolk “have been separated and are going through a divorce.”

Madrigal and Woolfolk met in Texas in 2016, while the actress was taking up culinary arts. They welcomed Anika, their only child, in October 2017; and then got married in April 2019.

