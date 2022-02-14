MANILA – Maymay Entrata surprised many of her followers when she posted on Valentine’s Day her photo supposedly with the love of her life.

The post depicts the couple in an embrace with a view of the mountain in their background.

“Happy birthday my Valentino,” she wrote in the caption.

Following Entrata’s Instagram update, several of her celebrity friends expressed their surprise of the news. They also told Entrata that they are happy that she has found someone special.

Last year, Entrata was rumored to be dating Donny Pangilinan, although the actress was quick to deny this.

She also stressed that she was not dating her onscreen partner, actor-host Edward Barber.

"Isa ito sa assumptions ng sa gayun ay ma-clear talaga. Hindi ako in a relationship kay Donny or kay Edward man," Entrata said.

"Siguro nagsimula 'yan kay Donny dahil kasama ko siya lagi sa iWant ASAP. At doon yata may mga clip na parang nami-misunderstood nila 'yung mga galawan namin, 'yung smile namin, na akala nila nagtitinginan. Hindi ko alam talaga. Jusko day! Pero, hindi po kami ni Donny. Wala po kahit sino sa showbiz, wala," Entrata stressed.

In the same interview, Entrata also said that the one who’s making her happy is not from show business.

"Nabanggit ko na naman po ito sa isang magazine na may nagpapasaya sa akin. Opo. Hanggang doon na lang. Basta wala sa showbiz," Entrata said.