Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel has released his new single, "Habangbuhay," which is the last track of his extended play (EP).

Dancel launched the upbeat feel-good love song in a Facebook live session last Friday. The single is now available on streaming platforms.

He said and producer Rico Blanco decided to do songs that are related to each other, "adding up to something."

"We wanted to accomplish that in four songs. Medyo challenging to do it in just four songs because concepts are done in 10 songs at least to go into detail but we wanted to release an EP lang," Dancel explained.

"So this is a series of wedding-themed songs. So if you go back to the first single 'Manatili,' that was the prayer song. The second single was 'Tanging Kailangan,' the wedding vow, and the single I released two months ago or three called 'Huling Unang Sayaw' is obviously the wedding dance, all leading up to 'Habangbuhay which is the celebration to a most wonderful day which is the wedding," Dancel explained.

Dancel released "Huling Unang Sayaw" in December, while “Tanging Kailangan” was released in August.

The former frontman of the band Sugarfree, Dancel is the musical genius behind the OPM hits “Prom,” “Tulog Na,” “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak,” and “Burnout.”

Related video: