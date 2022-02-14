Promotional photo for Korean singer Taeyeon's album 'INVU,' released Feb. 14, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@GirlsGeneration

Fans of South Korean music were in for a treat this Valentine's Day, getting new releases from veteran idols Taeyeon and Apink as well as hip-hop group Epik High.

On Monday, Taeyeon of Girls' Generation dropped her third studio album, "INVU," along with the music video for the single of the same title.

"INVU" (pronounced as "I envy you") is a house-based dance song "with a soft and dreamy synth sound and an impressive flute melody in the chorus," SM Entertainment said in a statement ahead of the song's release.

The 13-track album also contains "Can't Control Myself," a pre-release single from January.

Meanwhile, girl group Apink returned with the 11-track special album "Horn."

The record's lead single, "Dilemma," was produced by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jun Goon, who are also responsible for the 10-year-old group's past hits such as "Dumhdurum" and "Eung Eung."

"Horn" also marks the act's first album since member Son Na-eun left label IST Entertainment (then Play M Entertainment). She is currently signed with YG Entertainment but remains a part of Apink.

Meanwhile, Epik High released "Epik High Is Here (Part 2)," which contains 12 tracks and serves as a follow-up to last year's "Epik High Is Here (Part 1)."

Similar to the previous album, the new release features a slew of collaborators such as singers Younha and Lee Hi, and rappers Giriboy, pH-1 and Wonstein.

The hip-hop trio unveiled Monday a video for the song "Gray So Gray" featuring Younha.

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the "Korean Wave" that has swept Asia and beyond in the last two decades.