MANILA — “Forever and always,” went part of Enrique Gil’s Valentine’s Day greeting for his long-time girlfriend Liza Soberano on Monday.

On Instagram, Gil shared a photo of Soberano holding a bouquet of roses during their date.

“To my gorgeous and only valentine, this is your night my love. Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you forever and always,” he wrote.

Soberano shared Gil’s post through Instagram Stories, writing, “I love you.”

Soberano, 24, and Gil, 29, have been a couple for seven years.

Gil has said he and Soberano have discussed the possibility of settling down.

“Of course, we want to take it step by step. That’s why we’re getting into business muna. We are thinking about the future, but we have to concentrate on now,” he said in an October 2021 interview.

Last year, they launched a joint business, HKT Essentials, which so far offers affordable rubbing alcohol.

“We just want to make sure that when we have our own family, we’re comfortable. Basta we can live comfortably, we’re fine,” Gil explained.