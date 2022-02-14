MANILA – Enchong Dee took to social media to share how he felt after co-hosting the live episode of “Pinoy Big Brother” on Saturday night.

In an Instagram post, Dee said Saturday’s episode was a testament that no matter what they go through, “we will thrive because we have each other.”

“The Kapamilya Way brings out the best in all of us,” he said.

Dee also gave credit to his co-hosts Bianca Gonazalez, Kim Chiu, Robi Domingo and Melai Cantiveros for making him feel at ease.

“I’ve always considered myself as an actor who loves to host and perform. Buti na lang kasama ko kayo @iamsuperbianca @iamrobidomingo @chinitaprincess @mrandmrsfrancisco Saludo ako sa puso at professionalism ninyo… Kahit grabe ang kaba natin kagabi napagtagumpayan natin ang hamon,” he said.

To end his post, Dee paid tribute to everyone making up the "PBB" team, as well as its avid viewers.

The Saturday episode marked the first time Gonzalez stepped up as the reality series’ main host after Toni Gonzaga announced she is leaving "PBB" as a host amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown in 2020.

ABS-CBN had said it “remains grateful” to Gonzaga for the 16 years she was part of "PBB."