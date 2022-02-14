Edu, Cherry Pie still open to having a baby together

MANILA – Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache admitted they are still open to having a baby together if given the chance.

The celebrity couple said this in a recent vlog where they answered some fan questions.

“Who wouldn’t want babies? I’d love to have babies,” said Manzano.

Agreeing with her boyfriend, Picache said: “Lalo na ako! I only have one [child]. I mean ‘di ba, it would be nice? Siguro ang ganda ng anak natin.”

Manzano said one of his dreams as a father is to be able to dance with his daughter when she turns 18. He said he was not able to do this with his daughter Adie when she celebrated her debut.

“Iniisip ko kasi minsan, 'yung kapag naging 18 ang talagang gusto kong mangyari is gusto kong maisayaw 'yung anak ko sa kanyang debut. Si Adie, naghanda ako. Nagpa-dancing lessons pa ako tapos biglang sinabi, ‘Daddy, 'yung gagastusin na lang sa party, pupunta na lang kami ng mga kaibigan ko sa Boracay.’ Pinaghandaan ko pa naman ito. Pinag-ipunan ko ito,” he said.

Nonetheless, Manzano said Adie’s happiness was definitely more important and that’s why he caved in to her request.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Manzano and Picache earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.